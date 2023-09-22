Minor HS band director addresses student witnesses of BPD arrest, counselor shares ways to help children cope with violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since a football game that ended in a confrontation between Birmingham police and Minor High School’s band director Johnny Mims.

During that incident, Mims was tased and arrested.

In BPD bodycam video released to the public, students can be seen screaming, some being held back, visibly upset by what they witnessed.

“This is something that we all agree, everybody agrees, this is something that should never have happened, and so to know those students had to see that happen, it’s traumatizing, it’s difficult,” Minor High School Band Director Johnny Mims said during a press conference Wednesday.

Video showing a tense struggle between Birmingham Police and Minor High School Band Director Johnny Mims also shows children present who were visibly upset by what they saw.

“Research shows that children who are exposed to higher levels of violence often experience more levels of anxiety, depression, and anger, adolescents who are exposed to higher levels of violence often have higher rates of suicide or homicidal actions,” says Lauren Jones, a licensed professional counselor.

Jones says the ways a child responds after seeing or being involved in a traumatic incident can vary.

“You may notice differences in their academic performance, you may notice that they isolate themselves more, you may notice they complain of headaches or stomachaches and so being mindful of your child and watching for how they might be responding,” Jones says.

Jones says anyone who plays a major impact in a child’s life can help children after they’ve been exposed to something like this.

“Encourage that child to talk about it, to express their emotions, and listen again and again if needed,” Jones says.

With both police bodycam and amateur video circulating on social media, even if your child wasn’t at Thursday nights game, there’s a chance you may still want to check in with them.

“Sometimes things that are in the news are frightening and violent because it’s going on in our world, and so talking to your child about things that they’re exposed to either as a witness or as a victim,” Jones says.

Jones says sometimes an option that can be beneficial if a child is having difficulty after witnessing violence is outside counseling.

Jefferson County Schools says counselors from their “Cares team” have been made available to students who wish to talk about what they saw last Thursday.

