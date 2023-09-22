LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ivey: ‘Alabama won’t be intimidated’ by Freedom From Religion Foundation

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has written a response to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding religious activities at Auburn University and Snead State Community College. Shown here is Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze helping baptize one of his players during a Sept. 12 "Unite Auburn" event.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has responded to Freedom from Religion Foundation concerns about the promotion of religious events by public college employees by saying Alabama “will not be intimidated by out-of-state interest groups dedicated to destroying our nation’s religious heritage.”

Ivey penned a letter (full letter below) to the co-presidents of the Wisconsin-based organization after it sent notices to two Alabama universities in recent days complaining that both Snead State and Auburn University are violating the Constitution by taking part in prayers or other religious activities.

Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his team at an event that saw hundreds of people give their lives to Christ on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.(Source: Michael Floyd)

FFRF issued a warning to Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze and others against athlete baptisms, saying their employer is a public university, not a religious institution, and said their actions amount to “religious coercion” when they use their positions “to inject religion into its sports programs.”

The nonprofit pointed to the “Unite Auburn” religious gathering at Auburn’s Neville Arena on Sept. 12, organized and attended by several coaches, that led to the mass baptism of more than 200 students.

Roughly 200 people were baptized at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn.

For Snead State, the foundation called on President Joe Whitmore to “stop foisting your religion upon your public employees” after a concerned employee complained he was requiring Christian prayers before meals and at staff events, and that he presents a “guiding bible verse” to staff each year.

Ivey said the FFRF’s letters were “misleading and misguided,” and that no one’s religious liberties are being violated because the events were attended by adults and that “no one faced any threat of adverse consequences for declining to participate.”

Auburn University confirmed Friday it had received a letter from the foundation and that it was evaluating it, though it had no additional comment.

Ivey, by power of her office, serves as the president of each public university’s board of trustees.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s full letter below

Gov. Kay Ivey's letter to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding Auburn University and...
Gov. Kay Ivey's letter to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding Auburn University and Snead State.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)
Gov. Kay Ivey's letter to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding Auburn University and...
Gov. Kay Ivey's letter to the Freedom From Religion Foundation regarding Auburn University and Snead State.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of homicide victim speaks
Family speaks out after mother found dead with 1-year-old son beside her - ‘My sister is gone’
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Coroner releases Pinson Valley basketball player's cause of death
Cause of death revealed for Pinson HS athlete that collapsed at school, medical expert says it’s common among athletes

Latest News

Lexi Frederick on Now at 11
BPD release bodycam video of arrest in park
Birmingham Police release bodycam footage of arrest after man accused of spitting on people
Source: WBRC video
BPD releases body camera video of arrest
BPD release bodycam video of arrest in park
BPD releases bodycam footage from Magnolia Avenue arrest
Source: WBRC video
UAB brings back neonatal helping hands program