Hillcrest High gun situation showing the importance of speaking up

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting more details on the case that forced law enforcement to arrest two Hillcrest High School students.

Sergeant Josh Hastings with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says that they didn’t just recover a gun, but a loaded magazine. He says deputies found a loaded magazine seated in the recovered pistol but the weapon was not “charged.” In other words, there wasn’t one in the chamber.

Sergeant Hastings says the Sheriff’s Office considered it loaded and that each student possessed it at different points while on campus.

The students are now facing charges of Certain Persons Forbidden to possess a firearm and an altered serial number.

Hastings says that based on their initial investigation, there was no immediate threat to anyone at school. Still, he credits another student for speaking up, and alerting school workers to the fact that a gun was on campus.

The Sergeant stressing this isn’t snitching, its doing the right thing, and perhaps saving lives.

“At the end of the day you want everybody to go home to their, you want everybody to be safe. You want them come home the same way they came to school. So it is not telling on somebody, you are looking out for the wellbeing of your friends, your family, and yourself,” said Sergeant Hastings.

He also once again stressed there was never a threat to the school and that there was no lockdown put in place.

