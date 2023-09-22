LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hillcrest High gun situation showing the importance of speaking up

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting more details on the case that forced law enforcement to arrest two Hillcrest High School students.

Sergeant Josh Hastings with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says that they didn’t just recover a gun, but a loaded magazine. He says deputies found a loaded magazine seated in the recovered pistol but the weapon was not “charged.” In other words, there wasn’t one in the chamber.

Sergeant Hastings says the Sheriff’s Office considered it loaded and that each student possessed it at different points while on campus.

The students are now facing charges of Certain Persons Forbidden to possess a firearm and an altered serial number.

Hastings says that based on their initial investigation, there was no immediate threat to anyone at school. Still, he credits another student for speaking up, and alerting school workers to the fact that a gun was on campus.

The Sergeant stressing this isn’t snitching, its doing the right thing, and perhaps saving lives.

“At the end of the day you want everybody to go home to their, you want everybody to be safe. You want them come home the same way they came to school. So it is not telling on somebody, you are looking out for the wellbeing of your friends, your family, and yourself,” said Sergeant Hastings.

He also once again stressed there was never a threat to the school and that there was no lockdown put in place.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Reaction to body cam video showing Minor band director being tased
An eyewitness shares her perspective on the chaotic post game incident between Birmingham Police and a local band director
Sigma Alpha Epsilon
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University swimmer arrested on rape charge
Deputies say a 9-month-old girl was killed in Arizona over the weekend after she was thrown...
Infant not in car seat dies in crash after being thrown from vehicle, deputies say

Latest News

Local woman's Facebook hacked
Local woman's Facebook hacked
Documentary about Moody landfill fire debuts tomorrow
Documentary about Moody landfill fire debuts tomorrow
Community college chancellor speaks at Gadsden State
Community college chancellor speaks at Gadsden State
Local woman's Facebook hacked
Hackers steal social media account and then try to swindle the owner’s friends out of money