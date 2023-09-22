LawCall
Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home moved from stadium site

By WALA Staff
Sep. 22, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happening today, Hank Aaron’s historic childhood home is on the move through the streets of Mobile.

The home left its site at Hank Aaron Stadium this morning. Crews are taking it to its new home in the Toulminville community, where the baseball great grew up.

The home will be on the same property as the Mobile Police Department’s Third Precinct on St. Stephens Road.

District 1 City Councilman Corey Penn is excited about the move. Penn said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hank Aaron back to the Toulminville community.”

