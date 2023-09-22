LawCall
Hackers steal social media account and then try to swindle the owner’s friends out of money

Local woman's Facebook hacked
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This is one scam that could impact not only you, but your friends and family. A WBRC viewer tells us her Facebook page was hacked. What is different about this scam is that the profile is pretending to sell items in an effort to swindle money from the profile owner’s friends.

Most of us use social media to connect and stay up to date with friends and family, but as of late, it has only been a point of frustration for Shelley Stringfellow.

“This has really been exhausting. It causes me a headache almost daily.”

Stringfellow says her profile was hacked back in July. She received a notification her profile’s email and phone number was changed. That alone was frustrating as Shelley says many of her most beloved memories and photos were kept online. However, now the hack is starting to impact her friends.

“Someone was using my profile and putting pictures out there of items for sale. It started with puppies and now it is furniture.”

Stringfellow says she has tried to reset her password, but the links are sent to the hackers email. She has made several complaints through the Facebook platform, and has even created a new profile and posted publicly about the issue.

“I don’t know what else to do, I don’t know how to get this to stop. It makes me feel really sad that people are getting scammed thinking they are buying items from me when it is not me.”

Two of her friends have already paid the hackers to place certain items on hold. Better Business Bureau President Carl Bates says it is a tough situation but stresses it shows the importance of verifying who you are purchasing items from online.

“Always to know who you are dealing with and at times to verify the person even if you have to pick up the phone and make a call,” said Bates.

The BBB reps also stress that you should be routinely changing your passwords to further protect yourself from scams like this like this. For tips from Facebook on how to recover your account you can click here.

