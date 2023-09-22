LawCall
Growth happening in southern Tuscaloosa County

Highway 69 South Development
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Southern Tuscaloosa County is buzzing with activity these days as it looks like the area in and around Highway 69 South is experiencing somewhat of a growth spurt.

A series of construction projects are underway or have been completed recently that will be bringing more people into the area.

New homes in southern Tuscaloosa County are ready for new residents.
New homes in southern Tuscaloosa County are ready for new residents.(WBRC)

At least two new neighborhoods have opened for more people to move into in the last few months, including The Ledges off Maxwell Loop Road and the Havenridge subdivision on Bobby Miller Parkway.

Crews also broke ground on two new businesses that will come online in a few months - Foosackly’s Chicken Fingers and Mavis Tire Store.

New businesses are being built along Highway 60 in southern Tuscaloosa County.
New businesses are being built along Highway 60 in southern Tuscaloosa County.(WBRC)

The area has become a viable option for business growth and new neighborhoods, according to County Commissioner Mark Nelson.

“I think it’s showing the growth and excitement people have for the area,” Nelson said. “One thing that’s happened is, when we added the third lane, it really helped the traffic problem. So, if you go in the afternoon or the morning there, where it used to take so much longer to go, the traffic is so much better. It flows really well.”

Nelson said more housing is in the planning stages for Bobby Miller Parkway so stay tuned for even more development to come into that part of Tuscaloosa County.

