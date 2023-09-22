First Alert Weather: Near-average temperatures for the last day of summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday!

We are starting out the day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. It’s slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly cloudy sky with dry conditions. We are watching a disturbance to our west that is producing showers in parts of Arkansas. This weak disturbance will allow some clouds to move into Central Alabama later today. We are also watching an area of low pressure off the Southeast Coast that could become Ophelia over the next 12 to 24 hours.

We should remain mostly dry. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but it appears unlikely for today. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. Our normal high for September 22 is 84, so temperatures will be very close to average this afternoon. Winds are forecast to come from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

If you plan on attending any high school football games this evening, we will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely start out in the mid-to-upper 70s at 7 p.m. and cool into the lower 70s by 9 to 10 p.m.

Dry and Sunny Saturday: Fall officially arrives early Saturday morning! With a storm impacting the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow, winds will likely come in from the north-northwest across Alabama. The change in wind direction will likely reinforce drier air into Alabama tomorrow and into Sunday morning. It means we’ll remain dry, and we can enjoy cool mornings and warm afternoons.

We will likely start the weekend off with temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday morning. A few spots could cool into the upper 50s. Saturday will end up mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Winds could be breezy at times around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 to 20 mph.

If you are planning on attending the Alabama football game Saturday afternoon, I would wear a hat, grab the sunglasses, and apply the sunscreen. It’ll be a hot afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, but at least it’ll remain dry. Auburn travels to College Station, Texas with a kickoff at 11 a.m. It will be a hot game. Kickoff temperatures will likely start out in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the mid 90s by the end of the Auburn/Texas A&M game. UAB travels to Athens, GA for an evening kickoff against Georgia. It’ll likely end up mostly clear with kickoff temperatures in the 70s.

Mostly Dry Sunday: With dry air in place, temperatures may trend a little cooler Sunday morning. We could see lows mostly in the 50s on Sunday morning. I think most of Sunday will end up dry with increasing cloud cover. We are forecasting highs to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. A few models are hinting that isolated showers could impact west Alabama late Sunday, but it’ll likely occur after sunset and into early Monday morning. I think most of the daylight hours will remain dry Sunday. It should be a nice weekend to check out the Alabama State Fair or attend Homestead Hollow Fall Arts and Crafts Festival!

Rain Returns Next Week: A disturbance is forecast to move into the Southeast next week giving us a chance for widely scattered showers and isolated storms. A few showers will be possible next Monday, but we could see increasing chances of rain next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures next week will likely be determined on how much rain develops. If it trends wetter, temperatures could end up cooler. We are forecasting highs in the mid 80s next week with morning lows in the low to mid 60s. Humidity levels will be elevated, so it may feel a little muggy next week. Drier conditions are possible next weekend as we finish out September.

Tropical Update: Yesterday the National Hurricane Center designated the area of low pressure off the Southeast coast as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen”. They do this so they can issue forecasts, watches, and warnings for systems impacting land within 48 hours. The low is not officially classified yet, but it could become a tropical or subtropical storm over the next 12 hours. The next name up on the hurricane list is “Ophelia”.

Models have it strengthening today as it moves closer to North Carolina. It will spread a lot of rain, wind, and rough surf across the Carolinas today into tomorrow. The rip current threat will remain high all along the East Coast this weekend. This system will likely make landfall near Morehead City, North Carolina Saturday morning. It will then push to the north and impact the Mid-Atlantic and dissipate across the Northeast by Sunday afternoon. Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen will not impact us.

We are also watching a strong tropical wave that has a decent chance to become a tropical depression or storm over the next couple of days. It is located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It will likely move to the west into the Central Atlantic and slowly strengthen. Most of the models show this system remaining in the Atlantic and staying away from the United States. The Lesser Antilles will need to watch this storm as we head into next week. We will monitor this tropical wave and if the forecast changes, we will let you know. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Have a great and wonderful weekend!

