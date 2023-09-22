Birmingham Police release bodycam footage of arrest after man accused of spitting on people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have released bodycam footage of an arrest involving a disorderly person.

South Precinct Officers were called to Underwood Park at 2621 10th Avenue South September 20 just before 1 p.m. The caller said a Black man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans was walking around spitting on people.

Four BPD officers responded to separate locations in connection with the 911 call.

The suspect has been identified as Theodore Williams, 28, of Irondale.

Theodore Williams was arrested after an incident at Underwood Park. (Birmingham PD)

Police said two officers responded to Underwood Park where the victim said while he was walking he was approached by a Black man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. The victim said the suspect spit on him. While those officers were gathering information for an incident report, two others officers saw Williams walking in the 2500 Block of 10th Avenue South. He matched the clothing description of the suspect.

Birmingham Police bodycam footage can be watched below.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. THE VIDEO CONTAINS VULGAR LANGUAGE.

When police approached Williams he ran away. Those officers relayed over the police radio that Williams ran. The other two officers at the park got in their patrol cars and drove to the 2300 Block of 10th Avenue South where they saw Williams walking. One officer approached Williams. Williams told that officer he was going to physically assault him.

Williams then hit that officer with a closed fist and ran away. Another officer chased Williams on foot. During the foot pursuit, one officer deployed his taser; however, it was unsuccessful. A Birmingham officer and Williams ran westbound on Magnolia Avenue until Williams stopped in the road in the 2200 Block of Magnolia Avenue. Williams was told to turn around and place his hands behind his back, but he refused. Williams then spit on an officer who then took Williams to the ground. While on the ground, the officer delivered multiple closed fist strikes to Williams, then put handcuffs on him.

A South Precinct sergeant responded to the 2200 Block of Magnolia Avenue. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 2200 Block of Magnolia Avenue and treated Williams. Officers placed Williams in a patrol car and took him to a hospital to be checked out by medical staff per Birmingham Police Department’s Use of Force policy.

Williams was discharged and then booked in the Birmingham City Jail where he remains in custody. Officers presented case information to the City of Birmingham’s Magistrate Office; the Magistrate’s Office issued the following arrest warrants for Williams: Assault with Bodily Fluids, Physical Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

