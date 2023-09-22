BFRS perform rope rescue after equipment falls on top of man working at former Carraway Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was rescued Friday afternoon after equipment fell on top of him while he was working at the site of the former Carraway Hospital.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service got a call saying a man fell at the site of the former Carraway Hospital. When BFRS arrived, they realized equipment had fallen on top of the man - injuring his leg.

BFRS secured the man in a basket and used a rope system to safely lower him from the third floor to the ground. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Crews have been working at the site to make room for a new amphitheater in north Birmingham.

