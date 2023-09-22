LawCall
BFRS perform rope rescue after equipment falls on top of man working at former Carraway Hospital

BFRS perform rope rescue after equipment falls on top of man
BFRS perform rope rescue after equipment falls on top of man(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was rescued Friday afternoon after equipment fell on top of him while he was working at the site of the former Carraway Hospital.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service got a call saying a man fell at the site of the former Carraway Hospital. When BFRS arrived, they realized equipment had fallen on top of the man - injuring his leg.

BFRS secured the man in a basket and used a rope system to safely lower him from the third floor to the ground. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Crews have been working at the site to make room for a new amphitheater in north Birmingham.

