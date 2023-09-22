Authorities asking for help in locating missing woman in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Anniston Police Department are asking for your help in locating a woman who has been reported missing.

Katrina Lynn Phillips, of Anniston, is a 43-year-old white woman who was last seen on September 17 in the area of W 31 Street. Officials believe that Phillips may be living with a condition that could impair her judgement.

Anniston officials ask that if you know or have any information on the whereabouts of Phillips, to contact the Anniston Police Department at 256-238-1800, or dial 911.

