Authorities asking for help in locating missing woman in Anniston
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Anniston Police Department are asking for your help in locating a woman who has been reported missing.
Katrina Lynn Phillips, of Anniston, is a 43-year-old white woman who was last seen on September 17 in the area of W 31 Street. Officials believe that Phillips may be living with a condition that could impair her judgement.
Anniston officials ask that if you know or have any information on the whereabouts of Phillips, to contact the Anniston Police Department at 256-238-1800, or dial 911.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.