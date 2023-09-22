LawCall
Alabaster City Schools budget includes new buses, classroom renovations, new central office

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City School leaders want you to see the results of your tax dollars at work. School leaders are about to spend millions on renovations and safety including a cooler ride to school.

Part of next year’s budget will focus on transportation, classroom renovations and a new central office.

The budget, which is $76 million, is significantly larger than last year’s, but school leaders say the money will help them make needed changes for students and staff.

One of the first changes includes adding five new buses to the fleet that are air conditioned. They’ll be on the road within the next few weeks.

“If anyone is driving the roads of Alabama during august and September, they certainly can appreciate that. So, we will continue to purchase busses with air conditioning and making sure that we continue the 100% of our fleet being airconditioned,” said Alabaster Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers.

Your tax dollars will also renovate classrooms for two schools: Creekview Elementary and Thompson Middle School.

On top of that, the new budget will allow ACS administration to move into a brand new central office.

