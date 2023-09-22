LawCall
Alabama’s Bella Scaturro Bright overcomes injury, gets married and now looks at postseason run

Bright returns for a fifth year to help the Tide make it back to the Final Four
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama might just be a soccer school. After a historic season last year that saw the Crimson Tide record a number of firsts and record-breaking achievements, the program made its first-ever trip to the Final Four of the Women’s College Cup. Bella Scaturro Bright missed out on the chance to be on the field with her team and be a part of history due to injury, but now she has returned for her fifth year.

Before the season even began, Scaturro Bright suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during the preseason that sidelined her in her true senior year. But seeing the type of season the Tide had in 2022, she knew she had to come back.

“Just knowing how close we got last year, I couldn’t just be done,” Scaturro Bright said. “I needed to come back stronger and I really wanted to come back and contribute this year.”

Fortunately for Scaturro Bright, she didn’t have to go through the rehab process alone. Prior to her injury she became engaged and so it became a busy season and offseason rehabbing and living life as a newlywed.

“I mean, getting married was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” the fifth-year defender said. “...He’s my best friend and I know he’s going to be there for me through anything.”

The Tide are enjoying another great start to the season ranked as one of the top-10 teams in the country. Scaturro Bright went from her first dance with her now-husband to entering her last dance with the Alabama women’s soccer team as she aims to go out on top.

