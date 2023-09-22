LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Forestry Commission issues statewide fire alert

(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a statewide fire alert, effective immediately.

This means permits for outdoor burning will be restricted. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit could face a Class B misdemeanor.

The alert will remain until the state forester rescinds it.

The commission says the burning restriction is due to the current drought and lack of precipitation, which could lead to a high probability of fuel ignition. Officials warn that the current dry weather can cause fires to spread out of control.

To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679.

More information on Alabama’s current wildfire situation can be found here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of homicide victim speaks
Family speaks out after mother found dead with 1-year-old son beside her - ‘My sister is gone’
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Coroner releases Pinson Valley basketball player's cause of death
Cause of death revealed for Pinson HS athlete that collapsed at school, medical expert says it’s common among athletes
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged

Latest News

On Your Side: Empowering a new generation
On Your Side: Empowering a new generation
Anniston police searching for missing 43-year-old woman
Anniston police searching for missing 43-year-old woman
BPD releases bodycam of arrest; man accused of spitting on people
BPD releases bodycam of arrest; man accused of spitting on people
Fire alert issued statewide
Fire alert issued statewide
Anniston High homecoming game canceled after recent shooting
Anniston High homecoming game canceled after recent shooting