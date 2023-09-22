LawCall
Alabama Community College Chancellor tours Gadsden State

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker was the guest speaker on the Wallace Drive Campus of Gadsden State Community College Thursday.

Baker addressed state leaders and city officials about the need for two-year institutions while working to increase the state’s labor force by strengthening apprenticeships and workforce training.

Gadsden State is the second stop on his statewide speaking tour. Chancellor Baker said he’s looking for people willing to step up as leaders in the community, but more importantly for the improvement of community colleges.

“We’re all limited by our own imagination and our own lack of effort at work and so we are committed here at Gadsden State and we understand the concept of community college. Many people come out of generational poverty by learning skills, by getting an education that changes their lives and the lives of their families for good”, said Gadsden State President Kathy Murphy.

While some students may never attend or be accepted to a four-year institution, Baker says the role of a community college is to always be there to lend a helping hand.

“Our enrollment has continued to increase; we have a rather aggressive student services program and I think we will be growing for the next several semesters. We’re having to grow and expand the different types of skills training programs cause the community of need is changing as well. We’re creating a lot of courses based upon the changing needs of the community”, said Chancellor Baker.

With thirteen new training centers being built across the state, the goal of the Alabama Community College System is to provide high school students another pathway to a successful life.

