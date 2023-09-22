LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Comic Con taking over the BJCC Convention Halls this weekend

Comic Con
Comic Con(William Tung / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fans of all genres will converge on the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for Alabama Comic Con.

The annual convention features vendors, special guests, panels, and, of course, cosplay.

The guest list at this year’s event features actors, writers, artists, professional wrestlers, and more.

Gregory Hallows, the owner of Humble Enterprises, says the celebrity guests help draw attention to the event.

“The celebrities are a huge draw for some, but not so much for some people,” Hallows said.

This year’s lineup includes actors Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, The Boys), Ron Pearlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), Doug Jones (Hocus Pocus, Hellboy, Star Trek Discovery), and many others. They are coming amidst the SAG/AFTRA and WGA strikes that have Hollywood at a standstill. That hasn’t affected organizers’ ability to attract guests to the event this year, according to Hallows.

“We totally understand the uncertainty surrounding the strike and how it is affecting our guests and we are fully supportive of whatever decisions they make to insure they follow the SAG/AFTRA guidelines,” he said. “In an overall sense, our company Humble Enterprises, wants all the celebrity guests who attend our events to fill welcome and taken care of the entire time they are with us, whether during a strike or not.”

Professional wrestling fans have plenty to be excited about when they walk into the convention halls this year, with current stars and legends ready to greet fans throughout the weekend. Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, Sting, Mick Foley, and Diamond Dallas Page, along with AEW’s Ruby Soho and Danhausen will all be in attendance to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

In total, 56 vendors and 45 artists will fill the second floor of the East Meeting Halls. There will also be video game tournaments, celebrity and fan panels and much more.

Hallows wants fans to just have fun.

“We are huge nerds just like everyone attending and we want all those coming to the show to have the best time they can and we will try our hardest to help make that happen,” he said. “Also, comfortable shoes, deodorant, and stay hydrated.”

More information about Alabama Comic Con, including ticket prices, full guest line-up, schedule, and more, can be found at alabamacomiccon.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of homicide victim speaks
Family speaks out after mother found dead with 1-year-old son beside her - ‘My sister is gone’
Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his...
Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Coroner releases Pinson Valley basketball player's cause of death
Cause of death revealed for Pinson HS athlete that collapsed at school, medical expert says it’s common among athletes

Latest News

It's getting harder and harder for families to sit down for dinner - but family dinner is about...
Fueling the Family: Teamwork in the Kitchen
Number of stolen cars on the rise in Birmingham.
On Your Side Safety Check: Auto thefts on the rise
On Your Side Safety Check: Auto thefts on the rise
On Your Side Safety Check: Auto thefts on the rise
BPD release bodycam video of arrest in park
Birmingham Police release bodycam footage of arrest after man accused of spitting on people