Alabama Comic Con taking over the BJCC Convention Halls this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fans of all genres will converge on the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for Alabama Comic Con.

The annual convention features vendors, special guests, panels, and, of course, cosplay.

The guest list at this year’s event features actors, writers, artists, professional wrestlers, and more.

Gregory Hallows, the owner of Humble Enterprises, says the celebrity guests help draw attention to the event.

“The celebrities are a huge draw for some, but not so much for some people,” Hallows said.

This year’s lineup includes actors Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, The Boys), Ron Pearlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), Doug Jones (Hocus Pocus, Hellboy, Star Trek Discovery), and many others. They are coming amidst the SAG/AFTRA and WGA strikes that have Hollywood at a standstill. That hasn’t affected organizers’ ability to attract guests to the event this year, according to Hallows.

“We totally understand the uncertainty surrounding the strike and how it is affecting our guests and we are fully supportive of whatever decisions they make to insure they follow the SAG/AFTRA guidelines,” he said. “In an overall sense, our company Humble Enterprises, wants all the celebrity guests who attend our events to fill welcome and taken care of the entire time they are with us, whether during a strike or not.”

Professional wrestling fans have plenty to be excited about when they walk into the convention halls this year, with current stars and legends ready to greet fans throughout the weekend. Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, Sting, Mick Foley, and Diamond Dallas Page, along with AEW’s Ruby Soho and Danhausen will all be in attendance to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

In total, 56 vendors and 45 artists will fill the second floor of the East Meeting Halls. There will also be video game tournaments, celebrity and fan panels and much more.

Hallows wants fans to just have fun.

“We are huge nerds just like everyone attending and we want all those coming to the show to have the best time they can and we will try our hardest to help make that happen,” he said. “Also, comfortable shoes, deodorant, and stay hydrated.”

More information about Alabama Comic Con, including ticket prices, full guest line-up, schedule, and more, can be found at alabamacomiccon.com.

