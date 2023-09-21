WWE ‘SmackDown’ to leave FOX networks in 2024

STAMFORD, Conn. (WBRC) - WWE’s “Friday Night SmackDown” is moving to a new home next year, the company announced Thursday.

WWE, a part of TKO Holdings, Inc., said in a press release on Thursday that the company has signed a five-year media rights deal with NBCUniversal to move the primetime professional wrestling program to USA Network.

The move to USA Network goes into affect in October 2024.

SmackDown has aired on FOX networks since 2019 when the broadcast company paid a record-setting $1 billion in a five-year agreement. While the terms of the new deal were not disclosed in Thursday’s release, The Wall Street Journal reported that people familiar with the deal valued it at around $1.4 billion.

With the addition of SmackDown, NBCUniversal currently holds the rights of WWE’s other weekly programming, including “Monday Night Raw” and “NXT,” until September 2024. Peacock, NBCU’s streaming platform, has been the home for all of WWE’s premium live events, including “WrestleMania,” since 2021.

The new deal also includes four network specials per year to be aired on broadcast television.

“NBCUniversal has been a tremendous partner of WWE for decades,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “We are excited to extend this longstanding relationship by bringing SmackDown to USA Network on Friday nights and look forward to debuting multiple WWE special events annually on NBC.”

The news comes just nine days after WWE and UFC merged to form a new company, TKO Group Holdings, Inc.

The media rights to Raw and NXT are planned to be shopped out in the coming months by TKO, according to The Wall Street Journal.

