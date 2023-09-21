Two students arrested for bringing gun to Hillcrest High School

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two students were arrested Wednesday morning after officials found a firearm at Hillcrest High School.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Hillcrest for a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say two students were involved in the incident and both were arrested and charged with the following:

Certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm

Altered serial number

Sergeant Hastings of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says there was never a threat to the school and there was no lockdown put in place.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.