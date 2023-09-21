LawCall
Two students arrested for bringing gun to Hillcrest High School

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two students were arrested Wednesday morning after officials found a firearm at Hillcrest High School.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Hillcrest for a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say two students were involved in the incident and both were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm
  • Altered serial number

Sergeant Hastings of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says there was never a threat to the school and there was no lockdown put in place.

