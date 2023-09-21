Tuscaloosa UAW members on strike at ZF Chassis Systems

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we approach a week since the start of the United Auto Workers strike, some of those workers in Central Alabama are now getting involved.

UAW posted on social media Wednesday saying 190 workers which are members of UAW Local 2083 are now on strike against ZF Chassis Systems, a Mercedes-Benz supplier in Tuscaloosa.

Some of those employees say they walked off the job at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Those on strike are demanding better wages and better benefits from auto manufacturers. Kenneth McKay says the offered wages from their employer is unacceptable.

He says ZF supplies the front and rear chassis systems for the Mercedes-Benz cars and if the systems stop coming off ZF lanes, then the cars stop coming off Mercedes’ lanes.

McKay says it’s all to better provide for their families.

“The median for the independent part supplier wages is around $23 an hour and that’s all we’re asking for,” he explained. “We don’t want the top. We’re tired of the bottom. We want to be able to provide for our families just like everybody else. That’s it.”

McKay says they’ll strike for as long as it takes to get results.

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to ZF and Mercedes-Benz about the strike but as of Wednesday night, there was no response.

