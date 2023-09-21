7 best pumpkin patches to check out this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cooler temperatures have us thinking about all things fall! And of course that includes all of the great pumpkin patches in our area.

We’ve compiled a list of places that are guaranteed to put the spice in your pumpkin!

1. Old Baker Farm

September 30 - October 31

Weekdays 3-5 p.m.

Saturday 9AM -5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

$13 per person $1 cash discount Children 1 & under free

Old Baker Farm is located at 1041 Farmingdale Road in Harpersville, AL. For more information click here.

2. Helena Hollow

October 1

Friday Only Admission: $10.95/2 and under Free

Hours of Operations: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Admission includes all day pass for more than 25 attractions

Pumpkins sold separately and can be bought on side

Saturday/Sunday Admission: $12.95

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Helena Hollow is located at 6027 Hwy 17 in Helena. For more information go here.

3. Griffin Farms

October 1

Saturday-Sunday Admission: $10 for 2 and under

Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Pumpkins sold separately and can be bought on side

Included in admission: Animal barn, hamster wheel, bouncy barn, basketball, barrel train, corn maze, wagon rides, hay mountain, truck slide, bison sighting, slides, swings, farm fit, Charlotte’s Web, toddler playground, tractor play, big and small ziplines, big and small rock walls, bungee trampoline, king-size corn bed, tire mountain, and even a fire truck

Pony rides, face painting, food vendors, and crafts have varying prices, so bring some extra cash

Griffin Farms is located at 826 Griffin Road in West Blocton, Alabama. For more information go here.

4. The Great Pumpkin Patch

September 23-November 5

Monday through Thursday: 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

(Ages 2 to 15): $13 Mon-Fri, $20 Sat-Sun, Includes wagon ride with a pumpkin, inflatable park, petting zoo. Inflatables and zoo are as often as you like

(Ages 16+): $10 Mon-Sun, Includes wagon ride with a pumpkin, inflatable park, petting zoo. Inflatables and zoo are as often as you like!

The covered wagon ride includes your choice of a pumpkin at the patch.

Smaller, larger and additional pumpkins can be purchased at the entrance.

The Great Pumpkin Patch is located at 288 County Hwy 45 in Hayden, AL. For more information go here.

5. Penton Farms

September 23 - October 31

Monday - Friday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Columbus Day Special Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission (ages 2 & up): $12.00. This includes one pumpkin from the field and all activities except the cow train

Cow Train: $3.00 per person

Snack Shack: $1.00 - $8.00

Menu includes hotdogs, hamburgers, popcorn, funnel cakes, nachos, bottled drinks, & more.

Penton Farms is located at 3595 Co Rd 59 in Verbena. For more information go here.

6. 4D Farm

September 30: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

October Hours

Thursdays: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Fridays: 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Columbus Day: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: $21.95: 2 and under Free

4D Farm is located at 7182 County Road 703 in Cullman. For more information go here.

7. Pumpkin Junction

Saturday and Sundays: October 7-22

Admission Prices:

Adults Ages 12-64 – $18

Children Ages 2-11 – $18

Seniors Ages 65+ – $17

Infants – Free

Wheel Chair Seats – $18

Caboose Tickets – $28

Locomotive Tickets – $38

National Historic Railroad Society (NHRS) Members – $17

For more information go here.

