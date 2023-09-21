LawCall
7 best pumpkin patches to check out this year

Photo of the pumpkins
Photo of the pumpkins(wifr)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cooler temperatures have us thinking about all things fall! And of course that includes all of the great pumpkin patches in our area.

We’ve compiled a list of places that are guaranteed to put the spice in your pumpkin!

1. Old Baker Farm

  • September 30 - October 31
  • Weekdays 3-5 p.m.
  • Saturday 9AM -5 p.m.
  • Sunday 1-5 p.m.
  • $13 per person $1 cash discount Children 1 & under free

Old Baker Farm is located at 1041 Farmingdale Road in Harpersville, AL. For more information click here.

2. Helena Hollow

  • October 1
  • Friday Only Admission: $10.95/2 and under Free
  • Hours of Operations: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
  • Admission includes all day pass for more than 25 attractions
  • Pumpkins sold separately and can be bought on side
  • Saturday/Sunday Admission: $12.95
  • Hours of Operation: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Helena Hollow is located at 6027 Hwy 17 in Helena. For more information go here.

3. Griffin Farms

  • October 1
  • Saturday-Sunday Admission: $10 for 2 and under
  • Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
  • Pumpkins sold separately and can be bought on side
  • Included in admission: Animal barn, hamster wheel, bouncy barn, basketball, barrel train, corn maze, wagon rides, hay mountain, truck slide, bison sighting, slides, swings, farm fit, Charlotte’s Web, toddler playground, tractor play, big and small ziplines, big and small rock walls, bungee trampoline, king-size corn bed, tire mountain, and even a fire truck
  • Pony rides, face painting, food vendors, and crafts have varying prices, so bring some extra cash

Griffin Farms is located at 826 Griffin Road in West Blocton, Alabama. For more information go here.

4. The Great Pumpkin Patch

  • September 23-November 5
  • Monday through Thursday: 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
  • (Ages 2 to 15): $13 Mon-Fri, $20 Sat-Sun, Includes wagon ride with a pumpkin, inflatable park, petting zoo. Inflatables and zoo are as often as you like
  • (Ages 16+): $10 Mon-Sun, Includes wagon ride with a pumpkin, inflatable park, petting zoo. Inflatables and zoo are as often as you like!
  • The covered wagon ride includes your choice of a pumpkin at the patch.
  • Smaller, larger and additional pumpkins can be purchased at the entrance.

The Great Pumpkin Patch is located at 288 County Hwy 45 in Hayden, AL. For more information go here.

5. Penton Farms

  • September 23 - October 31
  • Monday - Friday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: CLOSED
  • Columbus Day Special Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Admission (ages 2 & up): $12.00. This includes one pumpkin from the field and all activities except the cow train
  • Cow Train: $3.00 per person
  • Snack Shack: $1.00 - $8.00
  • Menu includes hotdogs, hamburgers, popcorn, funnel cakes, nachos, bottled drinks, & more.

Penton Farms is located at 3595 Co Rd 59 in Verbena. For more information go here.

6. 4D Farm

  • September 30: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

October Hours

  • Thursdays: 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Fridays: 2 p.m.-9 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Sundays: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Columbus Day: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Admission: $21.95: 2 and under Free

4D Farm is located at 7182 County Road 703 in Cullman. For more information go here.

7. Pumpkin Junction

  • Saturday and Sundays: October 7-22

Admission Prices:

  • Adults Ages 12-64 – $18
  • Children Ages 2-11 – $18
  • Seniors Ages 65+ – $17
  • Infants – Free
  • Wheel Chair Seats – $18
  • Caboose Tickets – $28
  • Locomotive Tickets – $38
  • National Historic Railroad Society (NHRS) Members – $17

For more information go here.

