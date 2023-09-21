LawCall
‘That is so fetch’: Mean Girls musical coming to the BJCC

Mean Girls Broadway Musical
Mean Girls Broadway Musical(Tony Awards)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The teen comedy, “Mean Girls”, that made its big screen debut in 2004 is coming to the stage in Birmingham.

The American Theatre Guild is bringing the musical’s North American Tour to the Broadway In Birmingham Series to the BJCC Concert Hall October 17-22, 2023.

So find your best pink outfit and grab the friends you know you wanna sit with.

Tickets are available for purchase by clicking here and here.

Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org

