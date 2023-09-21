LawCall
Shelby County Commission adding five more Shelby County Sheriff’s Office positions

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More protection is on the way for your children in Shelby County schools.

The Shelby County Commission has approved five new Shelby County Officer positions. The commission approved an $86 million budget for the fiscal year of 2024 with public safety as a top priority. Several of the new deputies will be assigned to schools in Vincent.

This is important because, as you’ll recall, the police department in Vincent was disbanded last year. The County Commission approved the addition of one contract deputy and two school resource officers for Vincent. This is on top of the two full-time SRO’s they already have.

Chad Scroggins, the County Manager of Shelby County, said leaders say the SROs are needed because they are the first line of defense, and the contract deputies are needed as an extra layer of protection.

“So we try to help out our other municipalities who don’t have a police force by providing them deputies at cost, and so that is something that is selected by the city,” Scroggins said.

The other deputy position will be for the city of Wilsonville and Shelby County schools’ Career Technical Educational Center will receive an SRO.

