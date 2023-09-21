Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Will Walker!

Will is a senior at Pleasant Valley High School with a 3.95 GPA. He is a member of the football, track and field, and wrestling team, and plays the tuba. In addition, he works outreach through Calhoun County Career Academy. He is an amazing role model and always has a positive attitude.

Will, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

