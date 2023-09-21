LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: Will Walker

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Will Walker!

Will is a senior at Pleasant Valley High School with a 3.95 GPA. He is a member of the football, track and field, and wrestling team, and plays the tuba. In addition, he works outreach through Calhoun County Career Academy. He is an amazing role model and always has a positive attitude.

Will, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by AmFirst, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Reaction to body cam video showing Minor band director being tased
An eyewitness shares her perspective on the chaotic post game incident between Birmingham Police and a local band director
Sigma Alpha Epsilon
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University swimmer arrested on rape charge
Deputies say a 9-month-old girl was killed in Arizona over the weekend after she was thrown...
Infant not in car seat dies in crash after being thrown from vehicle, deputies say

Latest News

Source: WBRC
Rising Star: Will Walker
Bundles of Hope expands warehouse to meet diaper needs
Source: WBRC video
Anniston to get city makeover, including new sidewalks and lighting
Source: WBRC video
A closer look at Birmingham’s Public Safety Advisory Committee