Reports: The XFL and USFL looking to merge before 2024 season

By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The nation’s two spring professional football leagues are looking to merge, according to reports.

Per Axios, the USFL and XFL are “in advance talks to merge,” with hopes to combine into one league before the 2024 season.

The XFL, owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is just one season into its third incarnation since 2001. The Fox Corporation-owned USFL concluded its second season in July with the Birmingham Stallions winning their second consecutive league championship.

Axios reports a deal between the two leagues could be announced as early as this week.

A merger between the two leagues would see games split between FOX and Disney-owned properties which broadcasted the 2023 XFL season. Axios notes that it has yet to be determined if the USFL’s broadcast deal with NBC Sports will continue with the combined league.

The XFL was founded in 2001 by then-owner of the World Wrestling Federation, Vince McMahon. The league folded after just one season. McMahon brought the spring football league back in 2020 but was shuttered mid-way through the season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson, his business partner Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners bought the XFL out of bankruptcy for $15 million.

Forbes reported in June that the XFL lost an estimated $60 million dollars during the 2023 season.

The USFL, meanwhile, wrapped up its second season in June with the Birmingham Stallions capturing another championship.

The United States Football League was first launched in 1982 and lasted three seasons before ceasing operations. The spring league returned to the field in 2022, this time owned by FOX.

