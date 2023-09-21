LawCall
Oneonta City Schools respond to “offensive” social media messages

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools is addressing what they call “offensive and divisive” messages shared on social media Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the school system stated three students reported a Snapchat message shared off campus between several other students.

Administrators researched the messages and a decision was made to take immediate disciplinary action against those involved.

Posted by Oneonta City Schools on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The school system did not elaborate on the details of those messages or what disciplinary action was taken.

