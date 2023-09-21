Oneonta City Schools respond to “offensive” social media messages

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools is addressing what they call “offensive and divisive” messages shared on social media Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the school system stated three students reported a Snapchat message shared off campus between several other students.

Administrators researched the messages and a decision was made to take immediate disciplinary action against those involved.

This afternoon, three students reported a Snapchat message from the previous evening occurring off campus between... Posted by Oneonta City Schools on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The school system did not elaborate on the details of those messages or what disciplinary action was taken.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.