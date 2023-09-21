Minor band director shares his thoughts on the chaotic scene that ended with him tased and in handcuffs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Minor band director who’s now facing charges after he was tased and arrested following a football game is now sharing his story.

Johnny Mims says this never should have happened. He called the incident heartbreaking and traumatizing. He also stressed that he is hurting right now because his students are hurting.

Mims says prior to the end of the game last Thursday, the Jackson-Olin band director and he discussed a 5th quarter performance.

Mims says they settled on three songs. The only problem, according to Birmingham City Schools - 5th quarter performances are not allowed.

The body cam video shows law enforcement officers asking Mims to end his performance several times. He declined and then when the lights were turned off, he was removed from the pedestal, officers alleged Mims pushed one of them, and then Mims was tased.

“I was not trying to be defiant to the police department, again - I was just trying to do my job which was previously established before the end of the game. I think it’s important for everyone to know that it was coordinated. It is something that is customary to bands,” said Mims.

In new body cam footage provided to WBRC Tuesday night, you can see Mims speaking with an officer once tensions had fallen. Mims and the officer were seemingly trying to explain themselves to one another.

Body cam footage showing BPD's arrest of band director's arrest - extended version

Mims attorneys is now asking that he be reinstated by the Jefferson County school district. He is currently on paid administrative leave while the investigation runs its course. However, that is not the only thing they are asking for. They are also asking for the officers to face consequences.

“We are asking that those individuals are placed on administrative leave and we are hoping that different actions will be taken in the coming days,” said Mims’ attorney, Representative Juandalynn Givan.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the chaos. The body cam footage from another officer shows that Jackson-Olin was just wrapping up their performance when the lights were turned off.

Birmingham Police referred us to the city for additional comments - they said they don’t comment on pending litigation.

Birmingham City Schools made the following statement Wednesday evening after further investigation of the incident:

Birmingham City Schools has further investigated the incident following the Jackson-Olin vs. Minor High School football game on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Please note that as a safety precaution, 5th quarter performances and drumline battles following football games are not a BCS practice. Bands are instructed to promptly exit the stadium. This is even more important when games are played on school nights.

At this juncture, our investigation has revealed that Birmingham City Schools security team members and Birmingham Police at the stadium asked the Minor band director to have his band cease the 5th quarter performance and exit the stadium. We have been advised that a BCS security team member tapped the director on his leg to get his atention and eventually the director stepped down.

We have further been advised that when Birmingham Police officers atempted to arrest the Minor band director, the BCS security team member atempted to calm the situation.

Lights in the stadium were turned off and we still are gathering information on this detail.

School administrators, including the Jackson Olin principal, were present at the game.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.