LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Reaction to body cam video showing Minor band director being tased
An eyewitness shares her perspective on the chaotic post game incident between Birmingham Police and a local band director
Sigma Alpha Epsilon
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
Christopher Reid Mikuta has been arrested on a first-degree rape charge.
Auburn University student arrested on rape charge
Gabrielle Lawson is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A mom is suing Hyundai after she was shot in the chest by men trying to steal her car

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
A closer look at Birmingham’s Public Safety Advisory Committee
Photo of the pumpkins
7 best pumpkin patches to check out this year
WWE "Friday Night SmackDown" will be leaving FOX networks for USA Network in 2024.
WWE ‘SmackDown’ to leave FOX networks in 2024
Mean Girls Broadway Musical
‘That is so fetch’: Mean Girls musical coming to the BJCC
In a Facebook post, the school system stated three students reported a Snapchat message shared...
Oneonta City Schools respond to “offensive” social media messages