Hoover Police warning parents to monitor children’s social media for safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department wants you to know social media can be dangerous for your kids. Lt. Daniel Lowe is going as far to compare your child’s use of social media to a loaded weapon.

“But in the hands of the wrong person, either someone that doesn’t know how to use it and hasn’t been properly trained or educated, or in the hands of someone that means to use it for harm, a gun can be very dangerous, and I would say the internet and social media are kind of the same way.”

Lt. Lowe said you would never hand anyone a loaded gun without properly educating them on its use.

“And with that same thought process, I don’t know why you would never have your child a phone with unfettered access to everything that world has to offer because I think that could also be very dangerous,” Lowe said.

Education is key; be aware that many social media and gaming apps have chat features.

“Once you educate yourself as a parent, taking time to talk to your child realistically about what can happen online is a very important thing to do,” Lowe said.

And, set rules for your child, especially those 13 and under.

“To have conditions in place up front, to tell you children I am going to be looking at your phone, I am going to be inspecting this, and it’s going to be one of our household rules that we have for you to be able to use this, I think those are very important things,” Lowe said.

This incident comes just a few months after Alabama Sen. Katie Britt introduced the protecting kids on social media act that aims to ban children under 13 from using all social media platforms.

