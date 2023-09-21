Girl spends 8th birthday collecting toys for kids in need

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - One girl in Calera spent her eighth birthday helping other kids in need in Shelby County.

Maddie Nolan told her mom what she wanted to do for her birthday this year, so her mom, Shawna, contacted Mitzi Wheat, who serves as the Victim Services Coordinator for the Calera Police Department. Wheat suggested that Maddie donate the toys to the SafeHouse of Shelby County, a center who provides services and safe shelter for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Maddie even spent her own birthday money to buy additional toys that could be donated to SafeHouse.

Happy birthday, Maddie. Way to go!

You can find more information on SafeHouse here.

