Florida Woman wins default judgment in lawsuit against Birmingham motorcycle club after being paralyzed in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a legal battle stemming from a tragic incident that occurred on August 8th, 2020, at the Number One Stunnas Motorcycle Club in Birmingham, a Florida woman, Teresa Foster, emerged victorious with a default judgment in her lawsuit against the motorcycle club.

The lawsuit follows a horrifying shooting incident at the club. The shooting incident transpired during a party at the club in Birmingham where an altercation escalated, resulting in gunfire that left Foster and five others injured. Tragically, one person lost their life as a result of the violence.

Foster, the plaintiff in this case, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her back during the altercation, rendering her paralyzed from the waist down. In her legal action against the motorcycle club, Foster’s attorneys argued that the club exhibited negligence by failing to implement adequate security measures to ensure the safety of its patrons.

Foster’s attorney, Michael Bell, emphasized the severity of her condition, stating, “She’s unable to walk without assistance. She uses a wheelchair now.”

In contrast, Martin Weinberg, representing the motorcycle club, defended their position, asserting that they should not be held responsible for damages, “We don’t feel like there should be damages because they are not ultimately the individuals who are responsible for the shooting. Those individuals are not named. There’s not a lawsuit brought against them.”

Michael Bell countered, “When defendants are served with complaints, defendants have a responsibility to answer those complaints.”

The crux of the matter was the club’s alleged failure to respond promptly to the lawsuit. As a result, Foster’s legal team secured a default judgment.

The presiding judge has yet to determine the amount of monetary compensation Foster will receive in light of her life-altering injuries.

