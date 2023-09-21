First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures and dry weather Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday!

We are starting out the day with slightly warmer temperatures. West Alabama is a little warmer with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. East Alabama is cooler with temperatures in the lower 60s. It feels pretty comfortable when you step outside this morning.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly cloudy sky. The cloud cover is responsible for our warmer temperatures this morning. We are also tracking some isolated showers in parts of northwest Alabama. A few sprinkles or light rain can’t be ruled out early this morning, but the majority of us will remain dry.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky by this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. We could see a few upper 80s in parts of west Alabama today. Winds will continue from the east at 5 to 10 mph. If you plan on attending the Alabama State Fair this evening, we will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 70s by 7 p.m.

Dry and Warm Friday: With less cloud cover around, temperatures may trend a few degrees cooler tomorrow morning with most of us in the low-to-mid 60s. Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day.

Arts and Crafts Fall Festival (WBRC)

We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It should be great weather for those attending the Homestead Hollow Arts and Crafts Fall Festival. If you plan to attend any high school football games Friday evening, we will likely remain dry with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: Humidity levels should remain comfortable over the weekend as dry air remains in place across Alabama. We will likely see morning temperatures cool into the low-to-mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon will likely end up mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday should end up partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Alabama Football Forecast (WBRC)

If you plan on attending the big game in Tuscaloosa as #13 Alabama takes on #15 Ole Miss Saturday afternoon, plan for a hot afternoon. Temperatures at kickoff at 2:30 p.m. will likely end up in the upper 80s. I would recommend applying sunscreen, wearing a hat, grab your sunglasses, and staying hydrated. It will likely feel like it is in the 90s when you are exposed to the sun on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. You’ll need to water the lawn/garden this weekend as it will remain dry.

Rain Chances Return Next Week: Long-range weather models continue to hint at a cold front that could slowly approach the southeast next week. Humidity levels will likely increase a little Monday making it feel a little muggy outside.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

With moisture increasing across Alabama, we’ll likely have opportunities to see isolated to widely scattered showers Monday through Thursday. It remains uncertain exactly how much rain will develop, but we will hold on to a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain. Temperatures next week will likely remain close to average with highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Nigel is a Category 1 storm with winds down to 85 mph as of the 4 a.m advisory. Nigel continues to accelerate quickly to the northeast at 30 mph. Nigel will move into the north Atlantic and get absorbed by a larger area of low pressure. Whatever is left of Nigel could impact parts of Europe this weekend and into early next week. Nigel will not impact the United States.

Tropical Outlook (WBRC)

An area of low pressure is trying to develop along a stalled boundary that is situated off the coast of Florida/Georgia. The majority of our weather models show an area of low pressure developing and impacting the Carolinas Friday into Saturday. The odds for development remain low from the National Hurricane Center at 10 percent over the next 48 hours. I personally think these odds should be higher as a tropical or subtropical storm could form by this weekend. A high rip current threat will be likely along the Southeast coast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely across South Carolina, North Carolina, and into the Mid-Atlantic. We will remain on the dry side of the storm, so we will likely see a reinforcing shot of drier air move into central Alabama Saturday and Sunday thanks to this low. The next name up on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane list is Ophelia.

Tracking The Tropics (WBRC)

We are also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. Long-range models show this wave slowly developing as we go into early next week. I think residents in the Lesser Antilles should monitor this tropical wave as it has a high chance to become a tropical depression or storm over the next seven days. It remains too early to determine if this system will impact the United States at this time. It’ll be something to watch going into next week. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Have a great Thursday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.