Family speaks out after mother found dead with 1-year-old son beside her - ‘My sister is gone’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Timira Pullom called her mom Valerie late Saturday night, she says it’s a conversation she will never forget.

“She said mom call the police and I said call the police,” says Pullom. “She said ‘Yeah I’ve been shot. Arkeem shot me.’ “I tried my best to get her back on the phone and say wait a minute help is coming.”

Those are the last memories Valerie Pullom has of her youngest daughter. Birmingham police say her child’s father, 32-year-old Arkeem Marshall shot and killed her.

Pullom says her family immediately went to her home and they couldn’t believe what they saw.

“When we came in she was laying there Trent was on the bed just looking,” says Jessica Pullom, Timira’s sister. “Looking down at her I took him outside. Came back in and I was with dispatch and she was saying if you see where the wounds are just apply pressure Travis was like ‘Get up Timira! Get up Timira!’ And I did her like this and in my mind, I said my sister is gone.”

Marshall and Timira Pullom share a one-year-old son and they’d been living together, but she’d recently told her mom she was going to ask Marshall to move out something Pullom’s family believes made him upset.

“He just took that attitude and anger of the fact that he had to go and shoot my child,” says Pullom. “Several times and when everybody got there my son Travis kicked the door in and he was lying next to his mom. Trenton was there and on his mom’s side as she was leaving from this world.”

Pullom is battling cancer and says her daughter was always there to lift her.

“She was pushing me, pushing me,” says Pullom. “Mom it’s going to be okay. Make certain that I keep my appointments and take my medicine. All of her little nieces and nephews ‘Where is Mira? Mama, where is Mira?’ “And have to explain to them that we’re not going to see her again we just have her in our hearts, we’re not going to see her again. Then I have to live with what I last heard from her crying out for help.”

The family says the last few days have been hard and a constant reminder of their new reality. Recently, they were all looking for dresses for their brother’s upcoming wedding and now they’re looking for an outfit to bury Pullom in. The family plans to have her funeral and a balloon release this weekend.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for “TiMira’s Memorial Fund”. To donate, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.