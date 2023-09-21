A closer look at Birmingham’s Public Safety Advisory Committee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2021, the city’s first Civilian Review Board was created, but there was not a lot of information about their actions. Mayor Randall Woodfin released the names of the new Public Safety Advisory Committee that will replace the previous board, with some notable names like former Governor Don Siegelman and Birmingham Police Chief Annetta Nunn.

Woodfin says this committee is a part of the city’s ongoing efforts to build trust with neighbors and law enforcement. Their goal is to have them provide an outside assessment of the department’s actions and create better public safety.

There are five members on the committee, with four coming from the Civilian Review Board. City leaders say each one will serve in a different capacity, bringing various backgrounds, including activist and local pastor.

Neighbors will have three ways to submit concerns or compliments about BPD, and then the committee will investigate.

“They will give their own independent assessment of the actual incident that took place,” says Uche Bean, Deputy Director of the city’s Division of Social Justice and Racial Equity. “After that, they will make a determination on if it needs to be further investigated, or if this is an opportunity for mediation. Unfortunately, if there is not enough information on the intake form, it will be dismissed.”

Bean says people will have the opportunity to appeal those decisions.

The committee will meet once a month, with that first meeting happening Thursday, Sept. 21 afternoon at City Hall in the Gallery of Distinguished Citizens on the second floor. The meeting will be open to the public.

To find out more, visit here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.