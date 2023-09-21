City of Hoover gives update on apartment complex investigation, urges people to report potential code violation issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FOX6 has been following the issues that continue to plague those who live at The Park Hoover Apartment Complex, and are now hearing from Hoover City officials on what they’re doing to help.

One code inspector tells FOX6 that several weeks ago they discovered several residents were without working AC units at The Park. That issue is believed to now be officially resolved.

Since the city considered the investigation open, they could not go into further detail on their efforts to help those who live at The Park Hoover. However, they want to urge anyone in the city who is experiencing issues with the property they live at to contact them.

Hoover’s City Planner Mac Martin says if a property owner isn’t maintaining the property, that’s where code enforcement comes in to play.

He says time is key, and that they treat every report the same, no matter how big or small.

“Detail is important, giving us ample detail to what the issue is, where we can find it, who we can contact if we need more information. Any information like that that gets us closer and quicker to finding the problem, the sooner it can be resolved,” Martin says.

If you’re experiencing similar issues, Hoover recommends you report those through “My Hoover Connect.”

