City council discusses plans to consolidate Birmingham parks, other amenities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve covered stories in the past—speaking with people upset with a lack of upkeep at Birmingham’s parks, the topic coming up again in the city council meeting Tuesday.

“I do not think you should expect the city of Birmingham to make investments in both of those places,” Mayor Randall Woodfin says of Mac Alpine Park and Ensley Park which are less than a mile apart. “Two parks, two rec centers, two libraries, we need to have some tough, hard conversations.”

Several councilors expressed their beliefs that it may be time to start planning on consolidating the city’s many public amenities.

“Those conversations are very tough and very difficult for residents to entertain but I just believe that through the proper dialogue and planning we can sort of tackle this peak elephant in the room,” said council president Wardine Alexander.

With approximately 200,000 people living in Birmingham, city leaders say there are not enough people or resources for all amenities to be properly maintained and enjoyed.

“It would be great if we offered all of our citizens class A, whatever the city amenity is, instead of multiple of an amenity that is really not class A or B, it has its struggles,” says District 2 councilor Hunter Williams.

“120 green spaces, I think we have 13 public pools, a number of recreation centers,” District 5 councilor Darrell O’Quinn lists off some of the many amenities.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, leaders discussed plans to consolidate the many public properties, announcing it has applied for funding through the environmental protection agency to do so.

“That is really a lot of infrastructure for the size population of people that we have, so this funding opportunity again if the environmental protection agency awards that to the city of Birmingham we do a deep dive evaluation of that infrastructure and develop a strategic plan for how to best utilize that in a sustainable manner,” O’Quinn told reporters after that meeting.

At this time, its unclear how much the city could be awarded if granted the funding, or which parks would be consolidated.

