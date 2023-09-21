Calhoun Co. School District investigating reports of staff member with weapon on Saks H.S. campus

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County School District said in a Facebook post it is investigating a report regarding a possible violation of its campus weapons policy at Saks High School.

Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes said around 7:50 a.m. Thursday he received a report from the administration at Saks High School regarding a recent incident involving reports of a staff member possessing a weapon on the campus.

Dr. Reyes said campus security and local law enforcement were immediately contacted to investigate. “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors are our top priorities,” Reyes added in a social media post.

He also said at no point during the incident was there an imminent threat to the campus and security measures were promptly put in place and the staff member is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Support services have also been provided to those who may have been affected by the incident.

