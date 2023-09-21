Bundles of Hope expands warehouse to meet diaper needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bundles of Hope Diaper bank is expanding. The Changing Station has been located on Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. for two years. Now the nonprofit is expanding into the warehouse located directly behind the current space.

The current warehouse can store one million diapers. The new space has enough room for three million and a dock for more efficient loading and unloading.

“We came here and we took over two units in this building. We knew it was attached to more space, and so we planned for growth. We know that the need is big. It takes space to move millions of diapers, and that’s what we do,” said executive director Lindsay Gray.

Right now, one in two families will need help with diapers. Gray said with the increased need, it was vital that they increased their help. Right now Bundles of Hope serves Jefferson, Shelby and Walker counties. Gray said they are hoping to expand their services statewide.

“We have partnerships in the works that we have been planning for probably three or so months to get ready to start to really distribute increased volume.”

You can help Bundles of Hope fill its new warehouse and help people in need during its annual Stuff the Bus event. The goal is to collect 600,000 diapers between Sept. 22 and Oct. 1. The bus will be off Highway 280 near the Super Target.

