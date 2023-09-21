Ashton Hall elected as Talladega’s next mayor

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ashton Hall was elected by voters Tuesday night following a runoff election, garnering 151 more votes than former Mayor Jerry Cooper.

Hall says first and foremost he wants to set a positive example for his community.

“Let us help make Talladega greater, let us all go to the next step together,” said Hall. “It’s a team effort when it comes to city council, down to city manager, down to community to all those city staff, it’s a team effort we all have to play our part. We have a lot of people around here with many talents to sit down and teach young people what it’s about...how to do certain things they want to learn.”

Mayor-elect Hall says his number one goal is to be a good steward for his family and the city of Talladega.

