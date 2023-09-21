LawCall
Ashton Hall elected as Talladega's next mayor

Voters choose Ashton Hall as Talladega's next mayor
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ashton Hall was elected by voters Tuesday night following a runoff election, garnering 151 more votes than former Mayor Jerry Cooper.

Hall says first and foremost he wants to set a positive example for his community.

Mayor-elect Hall says his number one goal is to be a good steward for his family and the city of Talladega.

