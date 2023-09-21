LawCall
Anniston High School cancels homecoming parade, community pep rally due to recent shootings in the community

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Anniston says the city school system has cancelled Thursday evening’s Anniston High School homecoming parade. The celebration was due to start at 5 p.m. with all the groups taking part due to line up at this hour.

According to a post on Anniston High School’s Facebook page, the cancellation is due to recent shootings in the community.

WBRC spoke to Anniston Chief of Police Nick Bowles who says a fight between several juvenile high school female students took place Tuesday evening and following the fight, someone shot at a vehicle and shots were returned. As many as 50 students were present during the incident.

Bowles says a juvenile female was shot in the back with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school resource officer for Anniston High School got a tip that there could be violence at the parade. The tip was passed along to the school system and the school system ultimately made the decision to cancel the parade.

As of the publication of this article, there has been no indication that Friday night’s football game will be affected.

We are working to get more details and will update this article as new information is available.

