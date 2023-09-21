Anniston to get city makeover, including new sidewalks and lighting

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston city leaders have announced a plan to revitalize a historic part of town using a technique they call streetscaping that includes new sidewalks and lighting.

Located on West Fifteenth Street, Governor Kay Ivey awarded the city a Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant amounting to more than $600,000. City officials said they applied for the grant specifically for this area because it’s one of the main streets in the city.

“What citizens should expect as the outcome, all the sidewalks are being re-done, there’s going to be additional lighting added into the area, it’s going to have a sleek new field and we have no doubts that this type of investment will spurn even further economic activities in this area of West Fifteenth Street, a part of our main street district, we’re always excited to see it grow and flourish, “said Jackson Hodges of Anniston Public Relations.

During the revitalization, a portion of the street will be closed to get the work done. To accommodate neighbors and drivers in the area, one lane will be open for access up and down the street, but the city warns that delays should be expected for the next 90 days.

