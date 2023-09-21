LawCall
ALEA: Suspect in custody after intentionally hitting patrol vehicle

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they intentionally hit a Trooper’s patrol unit Tuesday night during a police pursuit in Jefferson County.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, September 19, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department requested help from ALEA Highway Patrol in a pursuit on Interstate 459 northbound near mile marker 23 in Jefferson County. An ALEA Trooper in the area was able to help assist with the pursuit.

Around 10:07 p.m., the ALEA Trooper says the suspect intentionally struck the rear of his patrol unit causing minor damage and no injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, who authorities have not yet identified publicly, was taken into custody without incident. They say the driver has pending charges with ALEA and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, in addition to other felony warrants with the Birmingham Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

No other details are available, but WBRC will update this article if more are provided.

