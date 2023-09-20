WBRC Sideline: Week 4 schedule for 2023-2024 season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 4 of high school football kicks off Friday, Sept. 22.
Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:
- Game of the Week: Helena vs. Pelham
- Ramsay vs. Fairfield
- Parker vs. Gardendale
- Woodlawn vs. Mortimer Jordan
- Clay-Chalkville vs. Center Point
- Shades Valley vs. Huffman
- West Blocton vs. Montevallo
- Oxford vs. Pinson Valley
- Gordo vs. Tarrant
- Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills
- Tuscaloosa County vs. Oak Mountain
- Carver vs. John Carroll
- ACA vs. Hale County
- McAdory vs. Central Tuscaloosa
- Munford vs. Cleburne County (Drive of the Week)
- Cold Springs vs Locust Fork
- Holly Pond vs. Southeastern
- Chelsea vs. Thompson
- Hewitt-Trussville vs. Hoover
Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.
