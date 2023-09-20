WBRC Sideline: Week 4 schedule for 2023-2024 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 4 of high school football kicks off Friday, Sept. 22.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

Game of the Week: Helena vs. Pelham

Ramsay vs. Fairfield

Parker vs. Gardendale

Woodlawn vs. Mortimer Jordan

Clay-Chalkville vs. Center Point

Shades Valley vs. Huffman

West Blocton vs. Montevallo

Oxford vs. Pinson Valley

Gordo vs. Tarrant

Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills

Tuscaloosa County vs. Oak Mountain

Carver vs. John Carroll

ACA vs. Hale County

McAdory vs. Central Tuscaloosa

Munford vs. Cleburne County (Drive of the Week)

Cold Springs vs Locust Fork

Holly Pond vs. Southeastern

Chelsea vs. Thompson

Hewitt-Trussville vs. Hoover

