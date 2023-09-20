LawCall
WBRC Sideline: Week 4 schedule for 2023-2024 season

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 4 of high school football kicks off Friday, Sept. 22.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

  • Game of the Week: Helena vs. Pelham
  • Ramsay vs. Fairfield
  • Parker vs. Gardendale
  • Woodlawn vs. Mortimer Jordan
  • Clay-Chalkville vs. Center Point
  • Shades Valley vs. Huffman
  • West Blocton vs. Montevallo
  • Oxford vs. Pinson Valley
  • Gordo vs. Tarrant
  • Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills
  • Tuscaloosa County vs. Oak Mountain
  • Carver vs. John Carroll
  • ACA vs. Hale County
  • McAdory vs. Central Tuscaloosa
  • Munford vs. Cleburne County (Drive of the Week)
  • Cold Springs vs Locust Fork
  • Holly Pond vs. Southeastern
  • Chelsea vs. Thompson
  • Hewitt-Trussville vs. Hoover

Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.

