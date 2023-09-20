The uniqueness of the Mountain Brook Mighty Marching Spartans

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s something unique about the halftime performance of the Mountain Brook High School Mighty Marching Spartans. The band uses theatrics and a solo vocal along with plenty of talent to excite the crowd with its show.

James Rogers is in his first year as the band director at Mountain Brook High. There are 98 members that’ll perform “Go Easy on the Keys” this Fall on the gridiron.

“The theatrical elements just add a different dimension to the show,” said Rogers. “I’ve seen the students of this band grow for six years now and their hard work shines through and I am just so proud to have the opportunity to see them perform everyday.”

The Mighty Marching Spartans play a full array of songs, such as, “Piano Man,” by Billy Joel, Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag,” along with “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Go Easy on Me,” and “A Sky Full of Stars.”

It’s no surprise this band typically receives superior ratings. In addition to performing on Thursdays and Fridays this Fall, the Mighty Marching Spartans are gearing up for the Hewitt Trussville Invitational on October 14.

On Friday, the Mountain Brook High School Mighty Marching Spartans will be showcased on SIDELINE at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 as the Band of the Week.

