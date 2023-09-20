Tuscaloosa County school forfeits game after giving players gift cards for performance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County High School Coach Adam Winegarden is speaking out after his team had to forfeit a win over some gift cards. Winegarden says he takes full responsibility for what happened and says his players did nothing wrong.

“The whole situation is unfortunate, but I am fully confident that everybody is working to make this situation right, not just for us but in the future for other people,” says Winegarden.

He says a part of their culture at Tuscaloosa County High School is to reward students when they do well and that is what he was doing with his players this season.

“Many local restaurants have sponsorships with schools, and they find ways to help support the schools through recognition through feeding kids through lots of kids,” adds Winegarden. “A part of that was Buffalo Wild Wings had given us some complimentary cards to use to recognize students, and part of that was within our programs we were going to recognize different players each week within our program.”

The Alabama High School Athletic Association says the school broke the Amateur Rule, which states “a student is ineligible if he/she received money as a prize or has sold a prize received in a contest.”

Coach Winegarden says he takes accountability. Still, the punishment was tough on his players.

“We had two players that sat out of the game because they had participated in the game after they had been recognized. We had to forfeit a game, and then we also had a fine that we had to pay,” says Winegarden.

He adds he didn’t have a clear understanding of the rule and wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize his team or players.

“Everybody wants to do the right things for kids; the players did nothing wrong in this situation. There was no money exchanged hands. They didn’t receive monetary value,” said Winegarden. “They got complimentary cards to get food. Sports is changing and is everchanging. I’m confident that everyone looking at this situation now is going to try to get it corrected, not just for us but in the future.

Winegarden says they don’t know how much the school will be fined, but the school shared a statement, saying they are disappointed in the ruling but will ask for the forfeiture to be set aside because of confusion with the Amateur Rule.

