Tuscaloosa City Councilors updated on Jack Warner Road project

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city councilors learned more about an ongoing road improvement project that just moved into phase two recently.

After reporting more traffic changes happening on Jack Warner Parkway last week, WBRC is hearing more about why there was a delay to some of the planned improvements.

Some questioned why roadwork on the Jack Warner Parkway-Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard road improvement was taking so long before the city released an announcement it was going into the next phase of that project.

Work on the project, part of a larger $70 million road project that’s supposed to improve access from Tuscaloosa’s riverfront all the way into West Tuscaloosa, started nearly a year ago.

The projects engineers, speaking at Tuesday’s council meeting, told members of the Tuscaloosa City Council’s Projects Committee that there were delays because utility companies experienced problems moving their lines underground for the project.

“This project is so important because it is going to connect the River District Park, the Saban Center, downtown, the western cluster community,” said Councilman Matthew Wilson, whose district includes much of the project. “It’s going to be phenomenal. The western riverwalk, all of these things will be joined together.”

Phase two should be finished by the end of November.

Phase three of the project, which will include replacing an elevated railroad trestle next to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, could go to bid by the end of 2023.

