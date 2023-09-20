Tuscaloosa area superintendents speak at education summit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Groups who support education in west Alabama hosted an education summit in Tuscaloosa this week, inviting the superintendents from both Tuscaloosa-area public schools systems to share their thoughts and answer questions about the public’s concerns.

The West Alabama Education Summit gave the superintendents of Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County School systems the opportunity to talk about what’s happening in those school districts and explain where progress is being made.

Nearly one hundred people gathered at the Bryant Conference Center on the campus of the University of Alabama for the annual event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Walker County.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria and Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson joined Donny Jones, President of West Alabama Works, on stage. They touched on test scores, school choice, and getting students ready for graduation.

“We are making progress,” said Johnson. “We’ve seen gains in reading and math this year. While they may be small, gains are gains. And we also made a ton of progress with our graduation rates and our college and career readiness rate.”

“Test scores matter because that’s how we’re evaluated. That’s our accountability,” added Daria. “But what matters the most is the individual student. We have 11,000 success stories in the Tuscaloosa City Schools.”

People attending the conference included elected representatives and business leaders.

They were encouraged to support students and both local school systems through either the “Adopt A School” program, managed by the Chamber of Commerce, or Neighborhood Bridges where they could help meet the needs of anonymous individual students.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.