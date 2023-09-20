LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sylacauga completes phase one of the East Alabama Rural innovation and Training Hub

Phase one of East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub
By Reggie Kyle
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new city project is coming to Sylacauga’s Avondale Mills Plant. The plant will soon be the home to a Rural Innovation and Training Hub.

The Avondale Mills Plant sits on 48 acres of land which will be used for early childhood development programs, research and sports fields. According to officials, this is one of the city’s biggest projects.

“It doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one organization. It is truly a community, county, and regional approach to solving our own problems and to being resilient,” said Margaret Morton.

The East Alabama Rural Innovation Training Hub will provide economic development solutions for rural communities across the state. Based on the needs of a growing work force, individuals will be able to focus on new and advanced technologies while learning to be productive in life.

Sylacauga School Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said, “We’re preparing students right now for jobs that don’t even exist, and so we have to stay current. Not only are they going to get a skill set, but by this regional hub partnering with business industries and with post secondary, you get the whole package.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minor High School band director
Birmingham PD releases body cam footage showing arrest of Minor High School band director
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Jeremy Russell
Bibb Co. H.S. paraprofessional, assistant basketball coach arrested for sexual contact with student
John Wesley Drozda, 36, is wanted in the shooting that happened near the 200 block of Hickory...
Police arrest suspect connected to deadly Cullman shooting

Latest News

Dealing with high credit card interest rates
A cost of inflation you may already be paying and not thinking much about it
Reaction to body cam video showing Minor band director being tased
An eyewitness shares her perspective on the chaotic post game incident between Birmingham Police and a local band director
Homicide investigation underway in Forestdale after man found shot in vehicle
More details from Helena PD on wild road rage incident
More details from Helena PD on wild road rage incident