Sylacauga completes phase one of the East Alabama Rural innovation and Training Hub

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new city project is coming to Sylacauga’s Avondale Mills Plant. The plant will soon be the home to a Rural Innovation and Training Hub.

The Avondale Mills Plant sits on 48 acres of land which will be used for early childhood development programs, research and sports fields. According to officials, this is one of the city’s biggest projects.

“It doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one organization. It is truly a community, county, and regional approach to solving our own problems and to being resilient,” said Margaret Morton.

The East Alabama Rural Innovation Training Hub will provide economic development solutions for rural communities across the state. Based on the needs of a growing work force, individuals will be able to focus on new and advanced technologies while learning to be productive in life.

Sylacauga School Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said, “We’re preparing students right now for jobs that don’t even exist, and so we have to stay current. Not only are they going to get a skill set, but by this regional hub partnering with business industries and with post secondary, you get the whole package.”

