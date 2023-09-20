RANSOM College Ministry property in Walker Co. burglarized, vandalized

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - A college ministry building a permanent home in Walker County is dealing with the aftermath of someone vandalizing and burglarizing the property this weekend.

It’s estimated someone took nearly $10,000 worth of doors, windows, equipment, and copper wires from the building. They also left a racial slur in the basement of the home.

The ministry is meant to inspire and lead young people. Former NFL player Jeremy Towns founded RANSOM or Radical Athlete and Students Oasis Ministry in 2011 at Samford University.

“The goal of the house is that I can start hosting different retreats and dinners for my college students that I mentor and it will serve as an anchor for the property,” said Jeremy Towns, the Ministry President. “I saw that the front door was open and I knew it shouldn’t have been open and so I knew immediately, there was not a doubt that someone had broken in. I kept going downstairs to see what else was missing and that’s when I saw the N-word spray painted on the wall downstairs.”

Operations Director Andre Towns says someone stole their newly-purchased windows and doors, even cut all of the light switches and stole the copper wiring.

“They stole even our hand tools, like crow bars and hammers,” said Andre Towns. “They were meticulous to steal everything they could. I think if we would’ve been another week or so, they would’ve got every last door, every last window, every piece of copper.”

They reported the incident to authorities but said it could’ve all been avoided.

“To be honest, if somebody needed some kind of help for what they probably got out of here, we would’ve helped them with it if they would’ve just asked,” said Andre.

Jeremy says he’s choosing joy moving forward and staying positive.

“Initially, I was disturbed,” said Jeremy. “I was angry. I was mad but now I’m full of joy... because I realize that the individual who perpetrated this act, they’re either ignorant, don’t know any better, or they have some type of mental illness or addiction.”

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is actively working this investigation. If you have any information about the vandalism or burglary, please call investigators.

If you feel led to help the ministry get back on their feet, you can donate through different means. Their Venmo is @RANSOM_U and their Cash App is $RANSOMU.

