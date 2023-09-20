Queen of Clean: Removing Gum On Clothes

If you chew gum, if your children chew gum, chances are sometime or another you’ve had gum on your clothes and it’s hard to get out unless you know the secret tip from the Queen of Clean to get it out!

What to do:

Place clothes in a plastic bag and put in the freezer for a few hours or overnight When you remove it from the freezer, peel the gum off immediately, so that it doesn’t have time to reattach to the clothes. It should come right off with your fingernails or a dull straight edge. If there is any residue left, use Carbona Stain Devils labeled for glue and gum. Follow the directions closely. Stain Devils are in the laundry spotter aisle at grocery and big box stores. Once the gum is totally gone, work in liquid laundry detergent and launder as usual.

Tip:

When the gum hardens (freezes) it will be easy to remove.

Linda Says:

Be sure you chip off the gum immediately when you remove the clothes from the freezer

