Queen of Clean: Making a natural cleanser

The Queen of Clean shows us how to make a cleanser that doesn’t scratch and one you can use anywhere.

What You Need:

1/2 Cup Baking Soda 1/4 Cup Borax 30 Drops of Tea Tree Oil Mix the ingredients together well in a bowl to evenly distribute the tea tree oil Shake it on and use anywhere you would use cleanser. This will not scratch any surface, unlike many cleansers.

Tip:

You can keep this in a covered container, a repurposed cheese shaker also works well or a sugar shaker from the Dollar Store 6.

Warnings & Cautions:

Always label containers when making a DIY product at home. You always want to know what’s in the containers. Keep all cleaning products in a locked cabinet and away from children.

Linda Says:

Tea Tree Oil is a wonderful, natural anti bacteria, disinfecting oil. MONEY SAVER!

Why It Works:

The baking soda and borax provide gentle scrubbing and mild abrasion and the tea tree oil disinfects.

