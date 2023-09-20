LawCall
Queen of Clean: Making a natural cleanser

By Queen of Clean
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Queen of Clean shows us how to make a cleanser that doesn’t scratch and one you can use anywhere.

What You Need:

  1. 1/2 Cup Baking Soda
  2. 1/4 Cup Borax
  3. 30 Drops of Tea Tree Oil
  4. Mix the ingredients together well in a bowl to evenly distribute the tea tree oil
  5. Shake it on and use anywhere you would use cleanser. This will not scratch any surface, unlike many cleansers.

Tip:

You can keep this in a covered container, a repurposed cheese shaker also works well or a sugar shaker from the Dollar Store 6.

Warnings & Cautions:

Always label containers when making a DIY product at home. You always want to know what’s in the containers. Keep all cleaning products in a locked cabinet and away from children.

Linda Says:

Tea Tree Oil is a wonderful, natural anti bacteria, disinfecting oil. MONEY SAVER!

Why It Works:

The baking soda and borax provide gentle scrubbing and mild abrasion and the tea tree oil disinfects.

For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

