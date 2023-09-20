LawCall
Pay changes for Alabama educators

Alabama school employees getting a pay raise starting in October
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama school employees will receive a 2% pay raise in October thanks to Alabama lawmakers. Officials hope that this increase will help more districts to recruit and retain teachers.

Dr. Wayne Vickers, the superintendent of Alabaster City schools says, these pay raises are crucial and he’s grateful the state is recognizing teachers’ hard work.

For teachers in Alabaster City schools, this is not the first time they have seen a raise.

“We decided not only to give the 2% raise but an additional $500 on each teacher salary schedule area so that helped out tremendously as well,” Dr. Vickers said.

The school system also agreed to pay their teachers a month early.

“And then our teachers actually get the pay raise in their September check instead of after October 1,” Dr. Vickers said.

Dr. Vickers said he hopes the state will consider consistent pay increases to keep up with the cost of living.

“I think that when we look at that we need to make a meaningful commitment each year to have a cost-of-living increase, and make sure it’s sustainable and make sure that it is there so our teachers can depend on it,” Dr. Vickers explained.

Dr. Vickers believes more people will choose education as a great opportunity and great career if those changes are implemented.

